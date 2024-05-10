RES acquires 320 MW management contract book to boost Australian presence

Renewable Energy Systems (RES) will assume management of a suite of Windlab assets, including the Kennedy Energy Park that combines 15 MW of solar generation, 43 MW of wind, and a 2 MW / 4 MWh battery energy storage system.

The pioneering renewable energy project, near Hughenden in central north Queensland, was the first on a major grid to combine wind, solar and storage in a single installation.

The contract book also includes the 240 MW Ararat and 19.8 MW Coonooer Bridge wind farms in regional Victoria.

The projects will be added to RES’s existing Australian asset management portfolio that includes more than 3 GW of renewable assets, including 1.4 GW of solar facilities, includes the 68 MW Emerald Solar Park in Queensland.

Anthony Berzi, Director of Support Services at RES in Australia, said the latest acquisition is a considered expansion to strengthen the company’s services offerings in Australia.

“This strategic move aligns seamlessly with RES’ vision to provide comprehensive and cutting-edge services for our clients in the Australian renewable energy sector,” he said.

RES, which entered the Australian market in 2004, said the deal underscores its leadership in the renewable energy sector and solidifies its position as a key player in the Australian renewable energy market.

“RES looks forward to applying its proven expertise in asset management to optimise the performance and longevity of the acquired projects, ensuring maximum return on investment for its clients,” the company said in a statement.

RES offers development, construction, operations and maintenance, and asset management services across various renewable energy technologies, including wind, solar, and energy storage.