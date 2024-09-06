Singapore progresses its 4 GW clean energy import ambition with new agreements

In separate agreements, Singapore-headquartered developer Vena Energy in partnership with Shell Eastern Trading, and China-headquartered solar panel manufacturer Trinasolar with Singapore-based developer Gurin Energy’s Vanda RE have progressed clean energy projects in the Riau Islands, Indonesia, to supply Singapore’s energy needs.

Vena Energy and Shell Eastern Trading have received conditional approval from the Singapore Energy Market Authority to import 400 MW of renewable energy from the Riau Islands.

Vena Energy has a pipeline of projects in Indonesia including a proposed 2 GW solar / 8 GWh battery energy storage system (BESS) on the Riau Islands, set to deliver 2.6 TWh of green energy to Singapore annually.

Vena Energy Chief Executive Officer Nitin Apte said Vena is committed to supporting Singapore in achieving its renewable energy targets.

“This project serves as a model of cooperation between Singapore and Indonesia, generating valuable investment opportunities and propelling both countries towards a more sustainable and prosperous future,” Apte said.

Shell Companies in Singapore Chairman Aw Kah Peng said as demand for energy continues to grow, the world must transition to low-carbon energy in a balanced way to achieve net zero emissions.

“The import of renewable energy from neighbouring countries will diversify Singapore’s energy mix and support the longer-term realisation of an ASEAN power grid,” Peng said.

Vanda RE, a joint venture company majority-owned by Gurīn Energy, has signed a 1.2 GW framework supply agreement with Trinasolar to progress its Indonesia-Singapore renewable electricity export project.

This is part of the Vanda Solar and Battery Project, underpinned by 2 GW of solar installed capacity and 4.4 GWh of battery storage, which ranks it among the largest planned projects of its kind worldwide.

Under this agreement and based on the 210 millimetre product technology platform, Trinasolar will supply 1.2 GW of its Vertex N n-type iTOPCon advanced technology, which recently broke the world record for power output reaching 740.6 W in a lab setting.

Once completed in 2027, the project will supply Singapore with 300 MWh of non-intermittent, zero emission electricity, which is enough to power 390,000 Singapore homes annually.

Gurin Energy Operations Managing Director Jeremy Ong said the Vanda Solar and Battery Project supports Indonesia and Singapore’s efforts towards a more sustainable energy future, and this agreement is a significant step forward in realising that vision.

“Gurin Energy develops projects that strategically advance the renewable energy landscape in the region,” Ong said.

Trinasolar Asia Pacific Southeast Asia Head Elva Wang said by supplying their modules with the potential of integrating advanced battery energy storage solutions, Trinasolar is not only supporting Vanda’s mission to provide reliable, non-intermittent clean energy but also reinforcing the Singapore’s broader goal to import 4GW of low-carbon electricity by 2035.

“Our collaboration reflects a shared vision of accelerating renewable energy development, facilitating cross-border electricity trading, and promoting sustainable energy practices that contribute to both regional economic growth and the decarbonisation of Singapore’s energy supply,” Wang said.

Other proponents supporting Singapore’s energy needs include the planned Sydney-headquartered renewables developer SunCable’s Australia-Asia Power Link (AAPowerLink) project that will supply up to 15% of Singapore’s total electricity needs with 1.75 GW of 24/7 renewable energy.

Clean energy will be generated in the Northern Territory and exported via a 4,300 kilometre high voltage direct current (HVDC) subsea transmission component, SingaporeLink, connecting Darwin in the NT via Indonesia with Singapore.