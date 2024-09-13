Riverina solar farm inks 50% offtake agreement with business energy retailer

Japan-headquartered energy retailer Smartest Energy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Japanese Marubeni Corporation’s energy division, has signed a four-year power purchase agreement with French renewables developer Neoen Australia.

Smartest Energy will source 50% of the output of Neoen’s Culcairn Solar Farm, located near the Victorian border in southern New South Wales (NSW), 45 kilometres north of the Albury.

The 1,000 hectare 440 MW solar farm site has development approval to also build a 100 MW / 200 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) in the future.

Smartest Energy Australia Chief Executive Officer Robert Owens said the agreement with Neoen underscores the company’s purpose in the market to support the renewable transition.

“By partnering with Neoen, we continue to provide renewable energy solutions for our customers, and we can play our part in ensuring that the transition in Australia keeps pace.”

Culcairn is expected to displace approximately 648,000 tonnes of CO2 annually, equivalent to removing around 217,000 cars from the road.

It will connect into the on-site 330 kV transmission line managed by Transgrid and is currently under construction to be operational in 2026.

Neoen Australia Chief Executive Officer Jean-Christophe Cheylus said construction of the Culcairn Solar Farm is progressing well, and the company looks forward to the major contribution the project will play in powering businesses as well as supporting NSW’s rapid energy transition.

There are currently 300 construction workers on-site with the workforce expected to peak at 400 in the coming months and once operational will create seven permanent positions and generate enough energy to power 160,000 homes.

In addition, there will be a significant community benefit-sharing program totalling $10 million delivered over the asset’s lifetime.