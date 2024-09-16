IPC provides green light for NSW solar and storage project

The New South Wales (NSW) Independent Planning Commission (IPC) has approved plans for the 100 MW Wallaroo Solar Farm and associated 45 MW, two-hour capacity battery energy storage system being developed near the border between NSW and the Australian Capital Territory.

The Wallaroo Solar Farm is to comprise 182,000 PV modules mounted on single axis trackers spread across a 155-hectare site near the rural area of Wallaroo. The land is currently being used for grazing and those activities are set to continue once the facility is constructed.

The project will connect to the national electricity grid via an existing TransGrid 132 kV line located adjacent to the site’s eastern boundary and is expected to generate about 260,000 kWh of renewable energy per annum, enough to power approximately 48,000 homes.

The project was referred to the IPC because the Yass Valley Council and at least 50 people objected to its development. Some members of the community opposed the project saying it would be an eyesore, impact the rural character of the area and the environment, as well as pose noise, dust and pollution risks.

The Commission acknowledged those concerns but in its statement of reasons for decision, found that the project “will contribute to the state and national energy transition, reducing emissions currently generated by other modes of electricity generation” and is “consistent with the policy framework for renewable energy.”

The IPC has however imposed a series of conditions to prevent, mitigate or offset adverse impacts and ensure ongoing monitoring and management of residual impacts.

These conditions include requirements for vegetation planting to screen the solar farm from nearby residents and landholders, a limit on solar tracking of panels to prevent glare, and the preparation of a decommissioning and rehabilitation plan. The developers will also be required to consult with both NSW and ACT agencies in preparing a number of management plans.

Canberra-based New Energy Development said construction of the project is expected to begin in early 2025 with the solar farm to commence operations in 2026.

The project is expected to generate up to 200 jobs during the peak construction phase.