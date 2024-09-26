Tasmania’s major renewables approval pathway streamlined by fresh approach

The Tasmanian government is chasing new, major investment in renewable energy projects through its Renewable Energy Approvals Pathway (REAP) program, creating improved processes and better resourced agencies.

Investing $10 million (USD 680,000) in REAP as part of its 2020 Strong Plan for Tasmania’s Future to facilitate new energy generation developments and boost the resources of regulators and agencies involved in the assessment processes for large energy projects.

These agencies include the Tasmanian Planning Commission, Environment Protection Agency and Aboriginal Heritage Tasmania.

Tasmania Minister for Energy and Renewables Nick Duigan said the REAP approach to large-scale energy project facilitation could be a game changer for major national and international investment.

“By providing better coordination and clearer pathways for investors, we are helping companies more easily navigate Tasmania’s planning and approval processes,” Duigan said.

“Under the REAP case management approach, we will have nine new full-time equivalents in key agencies and regulators to specifically coordinate and facilitate major renewable energy projects across government.”

Duigan said REAP will help proponents unlock their investment dollars to support the state’s ambitious 200% renewable energy target.

“It by no means softens the rules or provides a special approval pathway, it will help renewable energy developers navigate all of the requirements they must satisfy including planning, environmental and heritage processes,” Duigan said.