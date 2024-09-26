Tasmania’s major renewables approval pathway streamlined by fresh approach

The Tasmanian government is chasing new, major investment in renewable energy projects through its Renewable Energy Approvals Pathway (REAP) program, creating improved processes and better resourced agencies.
Investing $10 million (USD 680,000) in REAP as part of its 2020 Strong Plan for Tasmania’s Future to facilitate new energy generation developments and boost the resources of regulators and agencies involved in the assessment processes for large energy projects.
These agencies include the Tasmanian Planning Commission, Environment Protection Agency and Aboriginal Heritage Tasmania.
Tasmania Minister for Energy and Renewables Nick Duigan said the REAP approach to large-scale energy project facilitation could be a game changer for major national and international investment.
“By providing better coordination and clearer pathways for investors, we are helping companies more easily navigate Tasmania’s planning and approval processes,” Duigan said.
“Under the REAP case management approach, we will have nine new full-time equivalents in key agencies and regulators to specifically coordinate and facilitate major renewable energy projects across government.”
Duigan said REAP will help proponents unlock their investment dollars to support the state’s ambitious 200% renewable energy target.
“It by no means softens the rules or provides a special approval pathway, it will help renewable energy developers navigate all of the requirements they must satisfy including planning, environmental and heritage processes,” Duigan said.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.