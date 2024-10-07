Queensland pumped hydro facility records highest generation in 40 years

Queensland electricity utility CleanCo has set a new quarterly generation record at its 570 MW Wivenhoe Power Station, located 75 kilometres west of Brisbane, which surpasses all previous production milestones since the station began operating in 1984.

The station’s two pumped hydro units at Wivenhoe have generated 199 GWh since 1 July 2024, exceeding the station’s historical quarterly average by more than 5.2 times.

Using electricity from the grid, the facility’s two, 285 MW Francis-type turbines pump water uphill to the station, which then acts like a rechargeable battery, with the ability to quickly generate electricity and at a capacity to support up to 10 hours of continuous power generation.

By capturing surplus solar generation and delivering it when demand is highest, Wivenhoe is putting downward pressure on electricity prices and ensuring Queensland’s electricity supply remains reliable as the state transitions to a clean energy future.

CleanCo Chief Executive Officer Tom Metcalfe said Wivenhoe demonstrates why pumped hydro is a powerful asset in today’s energy market.

“This station is playing a vital role in supporting more renewable energy in Queensland, and this new generation record underscores the importance of continued investment in clean energy solutions,” Metcalfe said.

“As Queensland looks to a net zero future, CleanCo continues to deliver energy solutions that support the growth of renewable generation and ensure our customers have access to reliable, low-emission energy to support their decarbonisation journey.”

CleanCo has a target to support 1, 000 MW of new renewable energy generation by 2025 and will achieve this by building, owning and operating renewable energy projects and supporting investment in other new renewable energy projects.

Included in its portfolio is the in-developement Swanbank Clean Energy Hub, 40 kilometres southwest from Brisbane, which includes CleanCo’s first big battery at 250 MW / 500 MWh and a 275 kV substation, in collaboration with Tesla and the Queensland government utility Energy Queensland’s energy transition arm Yurika.