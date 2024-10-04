Sydney tech company signs digital twin modelling deal with USA utility

Sydney-headquartered predictive modelling software company Neara has signed a deal with United States energy provider CenterPoint Energy, to use artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) modelling capabilities to improve the utilty’s extreme weather infrastructure resilience.

The AI-powered infrastructure modelling platform for engineering-grade 3-D digital twin simulations of a network can enable utilities to perform risk and predictive analysis of transmission and distribution infrastructure.

The Neara system will be deployed across CenterPoint’s 8,000-square-kilometre Greater Houston, Texas service area.

CenterPoint will use Neara’s advanced modelling to pinpoint grid hardening improvements to optimise urgent upgrades pre-empting the threat of hurricanes, heat waves, storms and flash floods, reduce the impact and duration of power outages for customers. and accelerate restoration efforts across its system.

Neara Senior Vice President and Managing Director of the Americas Robert Brook said CenterPoint is leading the charge to address today’s most existential energy challenges.

“Our 3D digital modelling technology will help CenterPoint proactively reduce customer outages by simulating severe weather events, such as hurricanes, tropical storms, heat waves and flash floods, and their potential impact on the utility’s infrastructure,” Brook said.

In July 2024, the Category 5 Hurricane Beryl did approximately $1.7 billion (USD 1.2 billion) worth of damage to CenterPoint’s electricity infrastructure throughout the affected Texas area and left 87% of the company’s 2.6 million customers without power mid-summer.

CenterPoint Energy President and Chief Executive Officer Jason Wells said leveraging technology and AI to deliver better outcomes for customers and communities is a significant commitment made after Hurricane Beryl.

“By simulating the potential impact of severe weather events on our infrastructure and customers, Neara’s platform and tools will inform our plans and actions before, during and after major weather events to help reduce the impact and duration of power outages,” Wells said.

“Understanding how weather scenarios and their risks could affect our operations will position us to be several steps ahead on our preparedness and response.”

Neara’s technology will also support CenterPoint’s ongoing efforts to address higher-risk vegetation along power lines, as well as identify critical equipment upgrades, including pole replacements or reinforcements, quickly and efficiently.

As targeted system upgrades are completed, CenterPoint will be able to quantify performance increases at the individual asset level and forecast, deliver and measure resilience improvements.