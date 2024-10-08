Reliance introduces bifacial heterojunction solar modules

From pv magazine India

Indian solar manufacturer Reliance New Energy Ltd, a unit of Reliance Industries Ltd, has showcased a bifacial heterojunction (HJT) solar module at the Renewable Energy India (REI) Expo at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The Pro-XL series features modules built with 144 half-cut bifacial HJT cells based on G12 wafers. The bifaciality factor is up to 91%.

It includes modules with an output ranging from 740 W to 760 W and a power conversion efficiency of up to 22.5%. These products measure 2,597 mm × 1,305 mm × 30 mm and weigh 42 kg.

The Pro-L series also includes modules with outputs of 690-720 W and module efficiency of up to 23.1%. These are built with 132 half-cut G12 cells. They measure 2,386 mm × 1,305 mm × 30 mm and weigh 38.3 kg.

Key features of Pro-XL and Pro-L series modules are a temperature coefficient of -0.24%/C and an annual degradation rate of 0.3%. The company offers a 30-year linear power output guarantee. The 30-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 90.3% of the nominal output power.

Author: Uma Gupta