OX2 buys proposed battery energy storage system north of Perth

Sweden-headquartered global renewable solutions company OX2’s purchase of a proposed Western Australia (WA) 1 GW wind farm, includes an indicative 100 MW battery energy storage system (BESS) north of Perth.

The first wind project in Australia for the company, it is described as being in its early stage of planning, the project is located a few hours north of Perth and OX2 will work with existing project developers will work closely with OX2 to continue to manage the approval process, as part of the acquisition.

The project will also include a 100 MW battery energy storage system (indicative size), which will be developed in advance of the wind farm.

OX2 Country Manager Australia Rachel Watson said the acquisition fulfills a promise made when OX2 entered Australia.

“That is, the company would expand into onshore wind. We look forward to realising this project, which is our first in Western Australia. Australia is on the road to decarbonisation and has great opportunities to leverage its natural resources with excellent conditions for wind and solar power.”

A region three hours north of Perth near Three Springs township, features numerous wind farms along the coast, including proposed projects like Victorian-headquartered Wind Prospect’s Twin Hills wind farm and BESS currently in their feasibility phase.

The region is located within the South West Interconnected System (SWIS) northern section, which includes a 132 kV transmission line between Three Springs and Geraldton to the north and a 330 kV line also passing through Three Springs.

OX2 entered the Australian market in 2023 through the acquisition of solar energy developer ESCO Pacific.

Since the acquisition, three solar projects have been divested, and the growing local team is preparing to manage the construction of one of those projects.

OX2’s project development portfolio in Australia consists of solar projects of about 1 GW and energy storage projects of 230 MW in the states of Victoria, New South Wales, and Queensland.