AnteoTech lands $4 million boost for homegrown battery tech

AnteoTech announced that it has executed a funding agreement with the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) for $3.99 million (USD 2.62 million) that will accelerate the development and commercialisation of its product portfolio that facilitates the use of silicon-dominant anodes in lithium-ion batteries.

While silicon anodes have a much higher energy density than the graphite counterparts, challenges with cell degradation have limited commercialisation of the technology.

AnteoTech has developed a silicon anode formulation that it said is able to reduce degradation rates associated with silicon anodes by maintaining the structural stability within the anode during cycling.

The company is aiming for a 50% reduction in the anode active material costs for lithium-ion batteries and a 25% increase in energy density by volume, allowing a smaller footprint for stationary batteries or increased capacity for electric vehicle (EV) application.

“We are excited by the opportunities that are ahead of us and look forward to contributing to Australia’s growing battery landscape by delivering battery solutions that will support our net zero energy transition,” AnteoTech Chief Executive Officer David Radford said.

AnteoTech’ said the ARENA grant will support its planned $11.1 million ‘Silicon Anode Technology for Lithium-Ion Batteries’ project.

The proposed three-year project will involve the installation of a roll-to-roll coating line at AnteoTech’s existing site in Brisbane. This will allow the company to scale-up its current coin cell anode prototypes to pouch cell size, which will enable further testing of the technology by it and prospective customers.

ARENA Chief Executive Officer Darren Miller said the project represents an investment in homegrown battery technology with the potential to change energy storage on a global scale.

“As we push towards our net zero ambitions, we need to ensure we have enough energy storage so that we can use renewable energy when we need it at any time of the day, whether that be for industry, homes or the growing switch to electric vehicles,” he said.

“Innovation in storage technologies is going to help us achieve this, and AnteoTech’s technology could create batteries higher in density, while utilising cheap abundant materials that could bring costs down.”

AnteoTech expects technical work on the project to commence in November, with design and construction of the Brisbane site in early 2025. The whole project is due for completion in late 2027.