AnteoTech secures first order for silicon battery anode tech

Queensland-based chemical company AnteoTech has received an initial commercial purchase order for its proprietary Ultranode battery anode technology that contains 70% silicon in place of graphite as the active material.
Graphite has served as the principal anode material for much of the early production phase of the lithium-ion battery chemistry, but developers are now looking at silicon to meet the high energy demands of the EV market.
AnteoTech said its maiden sale has been struck with a European electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, known only as EV1, which is seeking a step change in silicon content for its next-generation EV batteries as it aims to increase their energy density, cycle life, and performance characteristics of its batteries.
“The anode that is being purchased contains 70% silicon which is significantly higher than the anode currently being evaluated which has 10% silicon active material,” AnteoTech Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer David Radford said.
The purchase order is for approximately $40,000 as it relates to an initial quantity of Ultranode – constructed using commercially available silicon as the active material – for testing and evaluation over the coming months.
The testing of Ultranode will take place in parallel with EV1’s ongoing evaluation of AnteoTech’s Anteo X cross-linker additive.
AnteoTech claims the additive reinforces battery binders and helps maximise the performance of silicon-containing anodes by increasing the energy density, cycle life, and cost efficiency of batteries.
“EV1 has confirmed that use of Anteo X in their anodes both reduces their input costs and improves the performance of their proprietary anode,” the company said in a statement.
