Aiko teams with Australian research centre to push solar cell efficiency limits

Aiko Solar announced it will collaborate with the Australian Centre for Advanced Photovoltaics (ACAP) on a research and development initiative focused on enhancing silicon solar cell efficiency using advanced photon multiplication (PM) technology

The companies said the $6 million (USD 4 million) project aims to eclipse the 29% efficiency limit of traditional crystalline silicon solar cells by generating multiple electron-hole pairs from high-energy photons, significantly enhancing energy conversion without the added complexity of tandem structures.

ACAP, a research centre based at the University of New South Wales (UNSW), said the project integrates seamlessly with current solar manufacturing, enabling interdigitated back contact (IBC) cells to achieve beyond 30% efficiency with minimal production changes.

“Aiko Solar leads the world in back-contact cell manufacturing, and we are excited to collaborate on this groundbreaking initiative ” ACAP founder Professor Martin Green said.

“With UNSW’s world-class research capabilities and Aiko’s industry leadership, we aim to push the boundaries of photovoltaic performance and shape the future of solar energy.”

Currently, passivated emitter rear contact (PERC) cell technology stands as the market’s mainstay but n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technology is rapidly gaining favour.

Some observers suggest IBC technology and other BC solar devices, which have the potential to yield higher conversion efficiencies than other silicon cell technologies, could eventually grab a large share of the market.

Aiko is among the large-scale solar companies that are already exploring the potential of the technology.

ACAP Executive Director Professor Renate Egan said the collaboration with Aiko marks the first major R&D initiative under the ACAP Industry Consortium, an alliance between academia and industry designed to drive the next wave of innovation in PV technology.

“The ACAP consortium serves as the foundation for this partnership, bringing together leading academic institutions and industry partners to foster innovation and drive the development of high-efficiency solar technologies,” she said.

“This joint effort exemplifies how collaborative R&D can overcome technical barriers, setting new benchmarks for the solar industry.”