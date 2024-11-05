Livium lands state support to develop WA battery recycling plant

Perth-headquartered Livium, formerly known as Lithium Australia, announced that subsidiary Envirostream has been awarded an $850,000 (USD 561,000) grant by the Western Australian government to establish a battery recycling facility as part of the state’s electronic waste infrastructure funding program.

“This grant from the WA government represents a meaningful step forward in our mission to establish a sustainable national battery recycling ecosystem,” Livium Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Simon Linge said.

“WA’s grants seek to increase e-waste reuse, storage, collection, processing and recycling capabilities, creating jobs and supporting WA’s circular economy.”

The grant will support the development of a WA-based facility for the collection, sorting, discharge and temporary storage of batteries.

Batteries will be sorted and dismantled at the facility before being transported to Envirostream’s recycling facilities at Campbellfield in Victoria for final processing into mixed metal dust (MMD) and other recoverable metals.

Livium said the WA facility is expected to play a pivotal role in expanding Envirostream’s capacity, increasing its collection network and supporting a broader national battery recycling strategy.

Linge said the company is aiming to develop a national network for battery collection, sorting, and recycling that establishes integrated end-of-life battery processing domestically

“The company’s long-term recycling strategy also involves the development of battery processing capabilities in WA and other states once minimum collection volumes are met,” he said. “By fostering local recycling capabilities, we aim to strengthen Australia’s position in the global battery recycling industry and contribute to a circular economy.”

The grant is part of the WA government’s recently announced $5.4 million in additional grants allocated to support e-waste recycling initiatives across the state. To date, the state has allocated about $10 million in grants to boost the local e-waste recycling industry.

The grant is subject to entering into a funding agreement with the state government and customary due diligence checks.