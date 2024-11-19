AMSL completes first free flight with electric vertical take-off aircraft

AMSL Aero says it has passed a major milestone with its electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL) aircraft completing its maiden free flight at an airstrip in the central west of New South Wales.
Sydney-based AMSL said the untethered flight, performed on battery power by remote control, took place earlier this month with its Vertiia aircraft taking off and landing successfully more than 50 times.
AMSL co-founder and Chief Engineer Andrew Moore said the flight is the first by an Australian designed and built eVTOL, which take off and land like a helicopter but fly like a fixed-wing plane.
“Watching Vertiia take to the sky in free flight was a breathtaking experience for our incredible team of engineers and me,” Moore said.
“This landmark is proof that the design we pioneered seven years ago works, and it moves us closer to our goal of improving the lives of remote, rural and regional communities in Australia and around the world with an aircraft that conquers the tyranny of distance with zero emissions.”
AMSL Chief Executive Officer Max York added that “very few aircraft companies build a full-scale aircraft and get it safely off the ground” and that the milestone flight was a testament to “what can be done when you have a clear vision and amazing talent.”
The Vertiia features eight electric motors and an integrated hydrogen fuel cell that AMSL said allow the aircraft to fly up to 1,000 kilometres at cruising speeds of 300 kmh, carrying up to four passengers and a pilot.
AMSL has said that the addition of hydrogen fuel cells will make the Vertiia “the longest-range, passenger-capable VTOL aircraft in the world.”
The company plans to begin hydrogen-fueled flight testing of the Vertiia next year and commercial flights are slated to begin in 2027, pending certification and full regulatory approval.
AMSL has already landed 26 commercial orders for its Vertiia, including 20 from Aviation Logistics, which operates regional airline Air Link, aeromedical flight provider AirMed and chartered-flight operator Chartair.
