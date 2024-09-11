Telstra inks offtake deal for 200 MW NSW solar project

Telstra announced it has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with developer Global Power Generation (GPG) Australia for electricity generated by the 200 MW (260 MWp) Glenellen Solar Farm being constructed near Albury in the New South Wales (NSW) Riverina region.

The $250 (USD 166.3 million) Glenellen Solar Farm, which GPG acquired earlier this year from original developer Trina Solar, is being built on a 300-hectare site near Jindera, about 16 kilometres north of Albury.

The facility, that is expected to be commissioned and fully operational by late 2025, is to comprise approximately 394,000 bifacial PV panels mounted on a single-axis tracking system and will connect to the grid via Transgrid’s existing Jindera substation.

Telstra’s offtake agreement covers 50% of the electricity that will be generated by the project. Once complete, this share is expected to produce 210 GWh per year, enough to power more than 37,000 homes annually.

Telstra product and technology Group Executive Kim Krogh Andersen said the agreement is the seventh clean energy offtake deal the organisation has signed in recent years and brings the total value of Australian renewable energy generation projects supported by the telco to more than $1.4 billion.

“Telstra has a strong track record of helping get renewable energy projects off the ground and after bringing Glenellen on board, we now support seven renewable sites across Victoria, Queensland, and NSW, all of which are either under construction or in operation,” she said.

“Agreements like this highlight our dedication to backing innovative projects that deliver better outcomes for our environment and the communities we serve while helping to build a more sustainable future, supporting Australia’s target of 82% renewable energy by 2030.”

Telstra already has PPAs in place with the 70 MW Emerald, 120 MW Munna Creek, and 100 MW Bundaberg solar farms, as well as the MacIntyre wind farm, all in Queensland. It also has offtake agreements in place with the Murra Warra wind farm in Victoria and stage three of the Crookwell wind farm being developed in New South Wales (NSW) by GPG.

Telstra’s target is by 2025 to own or contract renewable energy generation equivalent to 100% of the energy it consumes in all of its operations, including network, buildings and data centres.