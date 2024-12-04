Rooftop solar install rates on par with straight-line average

Analysis by solar and storage market consultancy SunWiz shows the market cooled slightly in November but still 274 MW of new rooftop solar (0-100 kW) was installed, down marginally from the 277 MW rolled out in the previous month.

The figures are the fifth best on record for a November but SunWiz Managing Director Warwick Johnston said the total falls well below the 20% uptick in national market volumes that November usually delivers.

Johnston highlighted that the year-to-date numbers are in line with the straight-line average, with the overall trend being up. The year-to-date figures are 2% ahead of those observed at the same time last year.

South Australia’s monthly installation rates jumped 10% but that wasn’t enough to offset contractions in Victorian and New South Wales, which eased by 7% and 3% respectively.

Despite the downturn, Victoria remains on par with its straight-line average while all other states are outperforming their straight-line averages.

SunWiz said all sub-15 kW residential categories were lacklustre while all 15-100 kW commercial segments improved on October’s figures, delivering the second best month on record for the segment. This continued an upward trend for all commercial ranges while the trend for 10-15 kW category remains flat and the 4-10 kW range is trending down.

The average size of rooftop solar systems continued to grow, jumping to an all-time high of 10.48 kW.

The new data comes after the Clean Energy Regulator (CER) announced that 2024 is on track to be a bumper year for rooftop solar with the installed capacity of small-scale systems expected to reach a total of 3.15 GW. This is close to the record of 3.19 GW installed in 2021.