Raystech inks exclusive distributor deal with Chinese solar module giant Longi

Queensland-headquartered solar panel distributor Raystech Group Australia has announced a partnership with China-headquartered solar solutions company Longi Green Energy Technology (Longi) to exclusively distribute their solar modules in Australia.

The partnership will debut Longi’s HPBC (hybrid passivated back contact) 2.0 modules dual glass modules, installed for the first time in December 2024 at a 2.2 MW commercial development in China, where winter temperatures drop as low as -300C.

Longi says that HPBC 2.0 modules outperform TOPCon modules in resistance to UV, damp heat, and thermal cycling, feature a temperature coefficient of -0.26% per degree Celsius, improving by 0.03% per degree Celsius over TOPCon, and ensure durability and reliable performance.

It claims mass production cell efficiency exceeds 26.6%, reflecting a 1.5% improvement in the two years since its first generation HPBC technology was first launched.

“Longi has always been at the forefront of technological advancements and this partnership exemplifies the power of collaboration, bringing our shared vision for a sustainable energy future to life,” Raystech Chairman Mark Miao said.

The agreement marks a shift in Longi’s distribution strategy for the residential and small commercial and industrial sectors, but Longi says it will continue to support current and new customers with sales, marketing, product and warranty claims support managed locally by its Sydney-based Australian team.

Longi Chairman Zhong Baoshen said the agreement reflects the company’s commitment to delivering consistent quality and service to the Australian market.

“Together, we will set new benchmarks for innovation, reliability, and customer satisfaction,” Baoshen said.

Raystech has distribution warehouses South Australia (SA), Tasmania, Victoria, Perth, Sydney, Auckland, and two in Queensland, enabling national market reach and access to products and services. It also has a warehouse in Auckland, New Zealand.