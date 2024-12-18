Ausgrid appointed preferred network operator for Hunter-Central Coast REZ

The New South Wales government (NSW) has signed a commitment deed appointing electricity distributor Ausgrid as the preferred network operator for the Hunter-Central Coast renewable energy zone (REZ).

Ausgrid will design, build, finance, operate and maintain the REZ network infrastructure and the REZ will be the first in Australia to leverage the distribution network of poles and wires, rather than a transmission network.

NSW Climate and Energy Minister Penny Sharpe said the appointment of Ausgrid demonstrates a commitment to finding innovative solutions to quickly increase the supply of reliable, renewable energy in a way that minimises impacts on communities and the environment.

“Hunter-Central Coast communities will see economic benefits from more jobs, opportunities for local businesses through the local first program, and the potential for new industries to set up in the area.”

Ausgrid Chief Executive Officer Marc England said the agreement will drive a fairer and lower cost transition, while minimising the impact on local communities.

“Ausgrid is proud to be getting on with the job of delivering the largest extension to our network in a generation, enabling more renewables for the communities our people serve,” England said.

“By enhancing our existing medium-voltage network, we are enabling a faster and cheaper integration of renewables into the grid, minimising the impact on communities.”

Signing the commitment deed gives NSW government REZ coordinator The Energy Corporation of NSW (EnergyCo) and Ausgrid the green light to ramp up community consultation, finalise the design, regulatory and planning approvals, and commence construction, subject to approvals.

The Hunter-Central Coast REZ is located in the region of Muswellbrook, Newcastle and northern areas of the New South Wales (NSW) central coast, about 170 kilometres north of Sydney.

The state-critical infrastructure is central to the NSW Government’s Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap and will group power generation from new renewables into locations where it can be efficiently stored and transmitted across NSW.

Four EnergyCo projects are located in or connect to the Hunter-Central Coast REZ including the 850 MW / 1,680 MWh Waratah Super Battery project, 500 kV Hunter transmission projects stage one and two, and the 500 kV New England transmission project.

The Hunter-Central Coast REZ is one of five zones identified by the NSW government which will deliver a reliable electricity supply to meet the growing demand of power from our regions and cities.