Endeavour Energy community battery program switches on two new projects

Two New South Wales (NSW) community batteries have been switched on in the suburbs of Blair Athol and Macquarie fields, to enable 140 local residents access to renewable energy, whether they have solar or not, are home owners, renters or live in an apartment.

Located approximately 56 kilometres southwest from Sydney, the batteries have been installed by NSW distribution network service provider (DNSP) Endeavour Energy through its community battery program and in partnership with gentailer Origin Energy.

The batteries are from a pool of ten built under the program, that includes Bargo, Bungarribee, Camberwarra, East Bowral, Hammondville, Kiama Downs, Shell Cove and St Georges Basin.

An additional 76 community batteries are being rolled out in partnership with the federal government across 33 suburbs in Greater Western Sydney, the Blue Mountains, Southern Highlands, and the Illawarra.

Endeavour Energy Future Grid and Asset Management General Manager Colin Crisafulli said the batteries offer new ways to use, store and benefit from solar energy, while saving on household energy bills and decreasing household emissions.

“We’re proud to be rolling out one of the most significant community battery programs in NSW and are calling on local residents to get involved and actively participate in the energy transition by making the most of this shared battery solution,” Crisafulli said.

Origin Energy is offering consumers a $15 (USD 9.6) per month trial to access a daily limit of 4 kWh of virtual storage. Origin will also orchestrate the energy stored in the battery including dispatch to the wholesale market and work with Endeavour Energy to support electricity demand management.

Origin Zero Executive General Manager James MaGill said through the community battery trials consumers can share in the benefits that battery storage provides, regardless of whether they have solar panels and without the upfront cost required to purchase their own battery.