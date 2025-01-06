Smooth sailing for solar installation at Cowra water treatment plant

Australian Capital Territory (ACT)-based solar installation company Mondiaux Solar has completed its first 100 kW ground-mounted system with a 27 kW rooftop solar installation at the Cowra water treatment plant, located 300 kilometres southwest of Sydney.
The project includes nine tables of Risen 550 W solar panels, with 20 panels per table, mounted on a Schletter ground mounting system.
It also features a 100-meter underground 6 mm² DC cable and a 10-meter 70 mm² AC cable connecting to a Sungrow SG110CX inverter.
Mondiaux Project Coordinator Shen Zhou said the project demonstrates the synergy between solar power and water treatment technologies.
“With the systems installed by Mondiaux, we believe the Cowra Council can benefit from lower operating costs compared to fossil fuel systems, reduced maintenance costs and localised power generation, minimising transmission losses,” Zhou said.
“We are proud to contribute to the sustainable development of beautiful Cowra and look forward to supporting more communities with renewable energy solutions.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.