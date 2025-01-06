Smooth sailing for solar installation at Cowra water treatment plant

Residential and commercial solar installatoin company, Mondiaux Solar has completed its first 100 kW ground mounted solar system with a 27 kW rooftop system to power a water treatment plant for the regional New South Wales town of Cowra.

Image: Mondiaux Solar

Australian Capital Territory (ACT)-based solar installation company Mondiaux Solar has completed its first 100 kW ground-mounted system with a 27 kW rooftop solar installation at the Cowra water treatment plant, located 300 kilometres southwest of Sydney.

The project includes nine tables of Risen 550 W solar panels, with 20 panels per table, mounted on a Schletter ground mounting system.

It also features a 100-meter underground 6 mm² DC cable and a 10-meter 70 mm² AC cable connecting to a Sungrow SG110CX inverter.

Mondiaux Project Coordinator Shen Zhou said the project demonstrates the synergy between solar power and water treatment technologies.

“With the systems installed by Mondiaux, we believe the Cowra Council can benefit from lower operating costs compared to fossil fuel systems, reduced maintenance costs and localised power generation, minimising transmission losses,” Zhou said.

“We are proud to contribute to the sustainable development of beautiful Cowra and look forward to supporting more communities with renewable energy solutions.”

