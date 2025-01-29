Communities hit by outages get solar powered energy hubs for backup

Prompted by Victorian storms in 2021 that left 500,000 people in the dark, the rollout of twenty-four Victorian community solar powered energy hubs has been completed as part of a $7.5 million (USD 4.6 million) state government program to ensure power supply during extreme or prolonged power outage events.

The hubs include solar panels, batteries and generators to provide power supply during severe storm events, and to help keep essential services running like hot water and power to charge phones, during prolonged power outages.

The Victorian Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action (DEECA) worked with electricity distributors AusNet Services, Powercor and United Energy during a feasibility study for the program, with preparation works done by AusNet Services and Melbourne-based engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company Beon Energy Solutions.

Victorian Minister for Energy and Resources Lily D’Ambrosio visited the energy resilience hub at Cockatoo, 66 kilometres east of Melbourne, to announce the energy resilience solutions (ERS) program.

“By investing in local energy solutions and acting on the lessons of past outages, we’re ensuring stronger protections for local communities that experience power outages,” D’Ambrosio said.

Victorian Member for Monbulk Daniela De Martino the energy back-up hubs are a lifeline during prolonged power outages, ensuring families have somewhere safe and secure to go to charge their devices and access hot water.

The ERS energy hubs are located in high-risk areas for severe weather impacts like the Yarra Ranges, Gippsland, Dandenong Ranges and along the Great Ocean Road.

The community hubs also reduce reliance on diesel generators as a primary back-up, lowering energy costs for local councils that operate the facilities.

The Cockatoo energy resilience hub opened in 2024 and had a 13.6 kW solar array, 52 kWh battery and a backup generator supplying three buildings which provide a safe place to get information, charge devices and cook during a prolonged outage.

In addition, three energy backup systems are also being deployed in Omeo and town wide microgrids in Mallacoota and Corryong through the community microgrids and sustainable energy (CMSE) Program.

The 100 neighbourhood batteries pogram also includes funding batteries that can power publicly accessible buildings during grid outages.