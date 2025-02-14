South Australian city installs rooftop solar arrays on seven public buildings

Adelaide-headquartered solar solutions company Venergy Solar Australia has completed seven rooftop solar installations in partnership with the City of Playford, located 30 kilometres north of Adelaide.

Venergy Solar Business Solutions Manager Alex Hender said the City of Playford engaged the company to install systems across seven key council-owned sites, with sizes ranging from 15 to 39.5 kW, totalling 202 kW.

“The project required tight scheduling and coordination with various stakeholders, including building operators and occupants. Throughout the installation process, we were blown away by the level of community interest. Many residents approached our team to ask about the project, share their positive feedback,” Hender said.

“It’s clear that large-scale solar rollouts like this don’t just benefit council buildings, they spark broader conversations about sustainability and inspire individuals to take action. In fact, we’ve already had many homeowners request quotes for their own solar systems, we had a busy few days following each installation to follow up with them.”

Using 79 panels each, three 39.5 kW systems were installed on a community hub called the Playford Precinct, a site called the Windsor Carpark and the Virginia Horticultural Centre.

Forty panels were utilised in two 20 kW systems installed each on the Angle Vale Sports Club’s main and netball club rooms, with a 57-panel 28.5 kW system installed on the Shedley Theatre and a 30-panel 15 kW system Uley Road Hall, which hosts community events.

All installations utilise Trinasolar Vertex S+ TSM-500NEG18R.20 monofacial dual glass panels that feature advanced n-type i-TOPCon technology and deliver up to 22.9% module efficiency.

Two models of Sungrow inverters, the SG30CX-P2 and SG15RT have been employed for their 98.7% and smart features, and Clenergy Solar Roof mounting systems.

Venergy Solar Chief Executive Officer Matthew Wilkins said Trinasolar panels were chosen for their high-efficiency, durability and proven real-world performance and the Sungrow inverters for their advanced technology.

“With over 12 years of experience in the Australian market, Sungrow has built a reputation as a trusted supplier, tailoring solutions to local conditions and supporting customers with one of the largest and longest-running service teams in the country,” Wilkins said.

“Additionally, Sungrow’s monitoring algorithms provide real-time, back-to-base reporting on energy performance and on-site consumption, enabling future opportunities for battery storage integration across these facilities.”

Each of the seven sites presented unique engineering and logistical challenges and were installed and commissioned in an eight week window right before Christmas 2024.

“This pushed every aspect of our design, engineering, and delivery teams over a three-month period, but the outcome is something we are incredibly proud of,” Wilkins said.

The City of Playford was committed to making a sustainable and ethical investment by ensuring every component aligned with strict environmental and social governance (ESG) standards.

“Trinasolar has set a benchmark for low-carbon solar module production, significantly reducing the environmental footprint of panel manufacturing and Sungrow has designed its inverter technology with recyclability in mind, helping to minimise electronic waste and extend product life cycles,” Wilkins said.

“Clenergy’s aluminium mounting structures are sourced responsibly, incorporating recycled materials to lower their overall environmental impact.”