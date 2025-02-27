Queensland commercial rooftop solar installation uses over 1,000 solar panels

The Brisbane-based Royal International Convention Centre (RICC) is operating on a 600 kW rooftop solar installation, using 1,112 Longi solar panels and four 110 kW China-manufactured Sungrow inverters and Clenergy mounting.
Sydney-based solar power systems company Solar Choice was engaged by an RNA working group to develop a solar business case and oversee the tender process for a 600kW solar system installation.
The installation is projected to provide the RICC with annual savings exceeding $100,000 and the system will offset 16,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions over its lifetime, with an estimated payback period for the project at 5.9 years.
Queensland became the first Australian state to surpass a million rooftop solar installations in 2023 and to date in 2025, has seen 3,435 small solar generation units installed, according to the Clean Energy Regulator (CER).
The state leads the nation for 2025 rooftop solar installations, ahead of nearest rivals New South Wales (NSW) at 2,655 and Western Australia at 1,679 installations.
The state’s most prolific year was 2012 when 130,252 rooftop installations were recorded, a record no other state has broken, though NSW achieved 110,788 in a single year, in 2020.
As of 31 January 2025 CER figures, there are a total of 4,040,830 rooftop solar panel systems installed in Australia, marking an addition 40,830 new installations since the 4 million mark was passed in November 2024.
