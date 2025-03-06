Energy Vault and Enervest Stoney Creek BESS awarded 14-year agreement

The USA arm of Swiss global energy storage company Energy Vault Holdings has been awarded a 14-year long-term energy service agreement (LTESA) by the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) Services under the New South Wales (NSW) Roadmap Tender Round 5 for long duration storage (LDS).
Submitted for its $350 million (USD 220 million) 125 MW / 1 GWh the Stoney Creek battery energy storage system (BESS) and via a joint consortium bid with USA-headquartered oil and gas company Enervest, the BESS will provide large-scale 8-hour dispatchable energy storage.
Located near Narrabri, in northern NSW, Stoney Creek is a 1 GWh system with a 125 MVA grid connection, creating an 8-hour long duration battery system.
Energy Vault Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert Piconi said Stoney Creek serves as an important regional milestone at large scale that demonstrates execution of the company’s own and operate growth strategy.
“We are quickly advancing this new market segment since announcing the strategy last May and view the Australian market as a large and important growth driver in building, maintaining and operating energy storage systems,” Piconi said.
“Our expertise in designing, building, operating and maintaining energy storage systems with the highest levels of safety and reliability have uniquely positioned Energy Vault to deliver systems at lower capex and opex costs while securing long term, predictable and profitable cash flow streams for our shareholders.”
Stoney Creek BESS site mobilisation, pre-construction and procurement activities expected in the second half of 2025 following final procedural and development application (DA) approvals.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.