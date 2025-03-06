Energy Vault and Enervest Stoney Creek BESS awarded 14-year agreement

The USA arm of Swiss global energy storage company Energy Vault Holdings has been awarded a 14-year long-term energy service agreement (LTESA) by the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) Services under the New South Wales (NSW) Roadmap Tender Round 5 for long duration storage (LDS).

Submitted for its $350 million (USD 220 million) 125 MW / 1 GWh the Stoney Creek battery energy storage system (BESS) and via a joint consortium bid with USA-headquartered oil and gas company Enervest, the BESS will provide large-scale 8-hour dispatchable energy storage.

Located near Narrabri, in northern NSW, Stoney Creek is a 1 GWh system with a 125 MVA grid connection, creating an 8-hour long duration battery system.

Energy Vault Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert Piconi said Stoney Creek serves as an important regional milestone at large scale that demonstrates execution of the company’s own and operate growth strategy.

“We are quickly advancing this new market segment since announcing the strategy last May and view the Australian market as a large and important growth driver in building, maintaining and operating energy storage systems,” Piconi said.

“Our expertise in designing, building, operating and maintaining energy storage systems with the highest levels of safety and reliability have uniquely positioned Energy Vault to deliver systems at lower capex and opex costs while securing long term, predictable and profitable cash flow streams for our shareholders.”

Stoney Creek BESS site mobilisation, pre-construction and procurement activities expected in the second half of 2025 following final procedural and development application (DA) approvals.