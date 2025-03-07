Tindo donates 74 South Australian-made Walara solar modules

South Australian (SA)-headquartered solar panel manufacturer Tindo has donated $10,000 (USD 6,331) worth of solar panels to an SA cricket club, to aid the club’s environmental targets and reduce bills.
Located 60 kilometres northeast of Adelaide, the donation includes 74 cutting-edge Walara Series panels, boosting the club’s solar system to 31.45 kW, which will reduce its carbon footprint by 25 tonnes annually or to the equivalent of planting 4,670 trees.
Designed and engineered in SA, the Walara Series solar panels are the eighth generation of modules produced by Tindo and are the only Australian-made solar panels to carry the Australian Made certification and incorporate N-Type cells—a first for solar technology manufactured in Australia.
Tindo Chief Executive Officer Richard Petterson said the donation is where Australian manufacturing and innovation are providing clean, renewable energy for local Aussie clubs and businesses.
“We’re proud to donate our Walara Series solar panels to the Tanunda Cricket Club, a club that shares the same values of community, sustainability, and local support that Tindo stands for. Aussie businesses supporting Aussie local organisations—that’s what it’s all about,” Petterson said.
A $20,000 Australian Cricket Infrastructure Fund grant also contributed to the club’s solar energy system project, jointly funded by both Cricket Australia and the South Australian Cricket Association, as well as a $15,500 contribution from the Barossa Council.
SA Cricket Association Head of Infrastructure and Government Relations Alicia Clutterham said the organisation a third of venues used for cricket in SA feature solar panels.
