Flemington clean energy target set to sprint home with 767 kW solar install

Australian commercial solar and battery system installer Sharp EIT Solutions has partnered the Victoria Racing Club (VRC), the custodian of Flemington Racecourse, home to the Melbourne Cup, to install a 767 kWdc commercial rooftop solar installation.

Featuring approximately 1,238 panels installed across key Flemington Racecourse infrastructure, including the Hill Stand and Grandstand, the system is being designed to generate an estimated 1 GWh of renewable electricity annually.

The project first stage paves the way for a broader long-term renewable energy strategy across the racecourse, with the potential to scale to approximately 2 MW of solar generation across the precinct over time.

Sharp EIT Solutions equates the installation as equivalent to avoiding approximately 302,527 litres of petrol consumption per year and avoiding about 343,821 kg of coal burned annually.

Sharp EIT Solutions Managing Director Mario Bernatovic said the project reflects the growing momentum behind large-scale renewable infrastructure adoption across Australian businesses and venues.

“Commercial organisations are increasingly looking for smarter and more sustainable ways to manage long-term energy costs while improving operational efficiency,” Bernatovic said.

“This project, facilitated through Sharp EIT Finance , demonstrates how commercial solar can be successfully integrated into large-scale sporting and entertainment venues in a way that delivers both environmental and commercial outcomes.”

VRC Chief Executive Kylie Rogers said as a global leader in racing and major events, the VRC is continually exploring opportunities to strengthen its sustainable business practices and future-proof our operations.

“This project allows us to reduce reliance on traditional electricity infrastructure while continuing to evolve Flemington Racecourse as a world-class venue for racing, entertainment and major events,” Rogers said.

As part of the multi-year partnership, Sharp EIT Solutions has also been appointed the VRC’s Official Green Energy Partner.