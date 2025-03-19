Omnidian snaps up Solar Service Guys to expand Australian presence

United States-based Omnidian has announced the “strategic” acquisition of Brisbane- headquartered company Solar Service Guys, which describes itself as Australia’s largest dedicated solar service network for commercial and residential installations.

Omnidian said the integration of Solar Service Guys into its stable will strengthen its presence in the Australian market and expands its service offerings and coverage to better serve clients and partners across the residential, commercial, and utility solar markets.

According to Omnidian, Solar Service Guys will operate as a fully integrated subsidiary under the company’s Australian arm, combining local market expertise and resources with Omnidian’s machine learning technology and AI-enabled analytics.

Omnidian Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mark Liffmann said the acquisition underscores the company’s long-term vision of expanding its global operations and solidifies its position as a key player in the renewable energy asset lifecycle management marketplace.

“This acquisition marks a major milestone in our international growth and our commitment to investing in the Australian market,” he said.

“Together, we will drive innovation, expand opportunities, and deliver best-in-class solar support.”

Solar Service Guys founder and CEO Peter Matthews welcomed the move, citing the opportunity to leverage Omnidian’s global resources while maintaining strong local operations.

“By integrating our knowledge of the Australian market and our nationwide service platform with Omnidian’s global reach and innovative technology – trained on over 380,000 asset years of data – we will create a powerful platform that benefits our existing clients and drives new growth opportunities,” he said.

Omnidian has confirmed David Pethick will transition from general manager of Omnidian Australia into the role of President of the combined Australia entity.