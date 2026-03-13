JinkoSolar inks 2 GW Tiger Neo supply deal with Blue Sun Group

Chinese solar module manufacturer JinkoSolar has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Queensland-headquartered solar distributor Blue Sun Group for the supply of 2 GW of Tiger Neo 3.0 modules.

JinkoSolar Australia General Manager Michael Wang said the company is focused on innovation-driven product development and deep distribution partnerships.

“By delivering high-efficiency, high-LCOE Tiger Neo 3.0 modules and strengthening collaboration with key local partners, we are accelerating Australia’s clean energy transition,” Wang said.

The Tiger Neo 3.0 module features high temperature performance with a low temperature coefficient of -0.26%/°C and extended generation through enabled by TOPCon technology delivering more generation hours in low-light and variable conditions.

It has efficiency up to 24.8% to maximise power output per square metre for residential and commercial rooftops via optimised 48- and 51-cell formats, the company says.

First-year degradation has been measured to ≤1% and a 30-year linear power warranty reduces lifetime costs and protects project returns.