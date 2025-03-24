New 13 MW New Zealand-based solar farm goes live near south Auckland

Auckland, New Zealand (NZ)-headquartered utility-scale and commercial rooftop solar installation company Kiwi Solar has announced its 13 MW Ardmore Solar Farm in South Auckland is now live, after a 5.5 month construction period.

Located approximately 35 kilometres south of Auckland, the Ardmore solar farm employs 18,500 x 700 W Trina bifacial N-type solar modules, 330 kW Huawei inverters and two containerised MV switchgear, transformer and combiner board units.

The farm is expected to generate approximately 19,000 MWh of energy generation per year and connects to the grid via two 11 kV feeders nearby.

In 2024, Kiwi Solar announced its first, internally developed utility-scale solar farm in the Waikato region in the upper North Island of New Zealand had reached commercial operation, which generates approximately 6,000 MWh per year.

The company also sold its 26 MW Bunnythorpe and 27 MW Kairanga solar farms to Auckland-based developer Lodestone Energy, in August 2024.