PVH launches foundation system for solar installations on complex terrain

From pv magazine
PV Hardware (PVH), a Spanish manufacturer of solar trackers and structures for solar plants and part of the Gransolar group, has launched PVH Terra, a foundation system designed to address challenges posed by difficult terrain in large-scale solar installations.
The system optimises the installation and performance of solar plants on expansive soils, frost-affected areas, or terrain with poor geotechnical properties. PVH claims the technology adapts to these adverse conditions while reducing costs and environmental impact.
The new system reportedly reduces driving depth by up to 70%, with its symmetrical design allowing precise placement and minimising challenges from underground obstacles.
PVH also notes that using perpendicular screws enhances installation efficiency on sloping or uneven terrain, broadening the potential for projects in previously unfeasible locations and, in some cases, reducing the need for concrete.
“This breakthrough marks a new milestone in the ability to develop solar projects on land that, until now, has posed significant technical and economic limitations,” said the company.
