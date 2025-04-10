Tesla battery repurposing factory in South Australia being considered

The City of Marion, South Australia (SA) has been approached by a property developer MAB CCT that proposes to build a factory for Tesla Inc, for the repurposing of Tesla batteries, plus a vehicle showroom and service centre.

The location is adjacent to the Tonsley Innovation Precinct (TIP) where Tesla already has a service hub for its technicians to monitor and service its Supercharger lithium-ion battery stations installed across SA, residential Powerwall installations and Tesla vehicles.

The enquiry comes two months after Tesla announced its intention of establishing a re-manufacturing facility in Collie, Western Australia (WA), to initially service the company’s Megapack batteries.

In February 2025, Tesla inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the WA government to build a facility by 2026 adjacent to Neoen’s 2.2 GWh Collie battery energy storage system (BESS), 200 kilometres south of Perth, which uses the Megapack technology.

Tesla currently produces its Megapack grid-scale batteries in California, making 10,000 Megapacks per year at volume production and has started production at a second factory in Shanghai, China, sending its first shipment of Megapack batteries to Australia on 21 March 2025.

According to the Xinhua News Agency, the factory will supply the Chinese domestic and Asia-Pacific markets.