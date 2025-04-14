Adelaide Airport completes major boost of rooftop solar capacity

Iberdrola Australia has completed the installation of more than 3,800 solar panels on Adelaide Airport’s domestic and international terminal roof, adding 2.3 MWp of PV generation capacity and bringing the airport’s total capacity to 3.5 MWp of solar installed.

The new behind-the-meter system, which includes 16 inverters, adds to the 1.28 MW of solar previously installed on the multi-storey car park roof and on the roof of one of the airport’s terminal buildings.

The new system is expected to generate approximately 3,280 MWh of clean energy per year and will help Adelaide Airport achieve its target to self-generate 15% of the precinct’s electricity needs from on-site renewables.

Iberdrola Australia Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ross Rolfe said the rooftop system is complemented by an existing power purchase agreement (PPA) that leverages the developer’s Lake Bonney wind farms in South Australia.

“This on-site renewable generation now sits alongside the 100% renewable energy-based retail contract between Adelaide Airport and Iberdrola Australia,” he said.

“This integrated approach lowers Adelaide Airport’s power costs while also giving them reliable supplies of clean energy over the long-term, demonstrating that a sustainable future is possible for Australia’s airports.”

Adelaide Airport Managing Director Brenton Cox said the new rooftop solar system has significantly increased the precinct’s cost-effective renewable energy generation and is important for the long-term sustainability of the organisation.

“Our strategy has focussed on seeking to reduce carbon intensity through upgrading to more efficient alternatives, increasing onsite renewable energy generation, and supporting renewable energy projects in South Australia through the airport’s electricity contract,” he said.

Adelaide Airport, which is currently the fifth-largest domestic and international airport in Australia and processes more than 8 million passengers annually, in December 2024 became the first major airport in Australia to reach carbon neutrality.