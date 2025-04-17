ClearVue lands tax credits to progress second generation insulated solar glass

Under the Australian government research and development (R&D) tax incentive, Perth-headquartered building integrated photovoltaics manufacturer ClearVue Technologies has received a $1,093,692 tax credit.
The credit relates to R&D activities undertaken in the past 12 months, including the development and production of ClearVue’s Generation 2 ClearVuePV pilot insulated glass units (IGUs).
Also included is futher engineering of solar strips and connector blocks, advancement of proprietary polyvinyl butyral (PVB) interlayer materials and ongoing collaborative research with United States-based solar design and manufacturing solutions company D2 Solar.
The company’s greenhouse research at Murdoch University in Western Australia (WA) and other innovation-focused projects across ClearVue’s platforms are also covered by the tax credits.
ClearVue Technologies Global Chief Executive Officer Martin Deil said the tax rebate validates the company’s ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in solar-integrated building envelope solutions.
“We continue to invest strategically in product development and scientific
research to support the commercialisation of our Generation 2 products and to maintain our position at the forefront of smart building design,” Deil said.
“The Australian Government’s R&D tax incentive program provides valuable support for companies like ours that are building sustainable technologies of the future.”
