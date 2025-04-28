Ingeteam technology tapped for Australia solar projects

Clean energy technology manufacturer Ingeteam is supplying the inverters and transformer stations for the 106 MW Lancaster and 31 MW Mulwala Solar Farms being developed by European Energy in Victoria and New South Wales (NSW) respectively.

Construction of the Lancaster Solar Farm, being built near Shepparton in northern Victoria, has already commenced and European Energy said work on the Mulwala project, located near the town of the same name on the NSW/Victorian border, is due to start early this year.

The two projects are expected to come online in 2026 and, once operational, will generate a combined total of about 255 GWh of renewable energy annually.

Ingeteam will supply the projects with 77 of its Ingecon Sun Power B Series inverters, integrated into 22 medium-voltage power transformer stations. The scope of supply includes the commissioning of the equipment and the control electronics for the PV plants.

Jorge Guillén, PV and storage sector sales manager for Ingeteam in Australia, said the contracts serve to strengthen the company’s presence in the country, where it has captured about 25% of the local solar market.

“This is the first project we have carried out for this client, which has placed its trust in Ingeteam because of our technical capacity and proven solvency in the more than 4 GW supplied in the country,” he said.

“We are very proud to contribute to the electrification of Australia, decarbonising its energy matrix.”

The Lancaster and Mulwala solar farms are part of European Energy’s growing portfolio in Australia. The developer, which has a renewables pipeline of more than 60 GW across 25 international markets, has about 9 GW of renewable energy capacity under development in Australia.

European Energy commissioned its first Australian solar project, the 56 MW Mokoan Solar Farm in Victoria, just last month, while its under-development projects include the 1.3 GW Upper Calliope Solar Farm being worked up near Gladstone in Queensland, and the 1 GW Sawpit and 500 MW Leichardt solar farms also in Queensland.