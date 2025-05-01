Building-integrated photovoltaic install on Sydney icon, a first for ClearVue

Perth-headquartered building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) solutions company ClearVue will install feature glass incorporating BIPV to the roof section of a Sydney icon, the Tattersalls Club, as part of its $308 million (USD 197 million) redevelopment.

The upgrades include ClearVue’s application covering a roof terrace area between the 44th and 50th floors of the Tattersall’s Club with pure black feature glass that delivers solar energy while maintaining the aesthetic required for the landmark project.

It is the company’s first order to place ClearVue product on a high-rise building, or on a Sydney commercial building.

The rooftop BIPV project forms a key part of the rooftop covering being completed by Western Australia-based construction engineering company, SRG Global.

ClearVue Global Chief Executive Officer Martin Diel said ClearVue’s solar façade solutions are vital for achieving top energy efficiency performance and a 6 Star NABERS rating for the project.

“The Tattersalls redevelopment will create a new landmark in Sydney’s CBD and supports the City of Sydney’s Net Zero objectives,” Diel said.

“Our dedication to helping building owners meet high energy standards will promote the global adoption of our products across commercial, residential, and institutional sectors.”

SRG Global Project Manager Sayeed Ansari said ClearVue’s proprietary BIPV solutions embed photovoltaic technology within high-performance glazing and façade systems, delivering a sustainable, energy-efficient alternative.

“The SRG team along with the project’s architects were particularly impressed by the visual appeal of ClearVue’s products, which seamlessly matched the non-photovoltaic materials used on the building—providing the project architects with the creative freedom essential for a sophisticated design execution.”