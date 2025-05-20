Australia Post backs rooftop solar to support services

Australia Post has announced it will install rooftop solar systems to boost renewable energy production and help improve energy and cost efficiency at six new facilities being developed across regional New South Wales (NSW).

The government-owned mail carrier has announced a multi-million-dollar investment that will deliver new distribution facilities in Tumut, Leeton, Casino, Deniliquin, Forbes and Byron Bay to support parcel volume growth and improve service across rural and regional communities.

All of the sites will feature 50 kW rooftop solar systems to help offset electricity costs and reduce carbon emissions.

Australia Post network development and support services general manager Shane Plant said the investment reflects the company’s commitment to “building environmentally responsible infrastructure that can serve communities well into the future.”

The increased adoption of solar energy is part of Australia Post’s strategic effort to enhance the resilience of its operations. The company said by generating its own electricity, it can better manage energy costs and reduce its reliance on external power sources.

“As part of our commitment to targeting Net Zero carbon emissions by 2050, we are committed to ensuring that all new facilities are designed with solar power capabilities,” the company said, adding that it is on track to meet its target of 100% renewable electricity use across its Australia operations by the end of this financial year.

Australia Post has been systematically installing solar across its network of facilities and now has a total of 85 solar-equipped sites with a combined capacity of 11.5 MW.

Among those solar installs is a 1.5 MW system that helps power Australia Post’s parcel sorting facility at Kemps Creek in western Sydney and a 2.1 MW array at its Chullora facility – the country’s largest single-roof solar panel installation when it was commissioned in 2017.

The national postal service also operates the country’s largest fleet of electric delivery vehicles with more than 5,100 electric vehicles (EVs) in operation.