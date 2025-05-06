Rooftop solar rates slow as April calendar catches up

The latest data from industry analyst SunWiz shows national market volumes declined in April with 225 MW of new rooftop solar capacity installed across Australia, down 24 MW on the 248 MW installed in March 2025.

SunWiz Managing Director Warwick Johnston attributed the “substantial decrease” to an extended run of holidays and pressures associated with the recent federal election.

“This year, Easter, school holidays, and ANZAC Day all fell in April, contributing to an anticipated downturn in volumes,” he said. “The federal election has also weighed on activity in recent months.”

Johnston said the April downturn puts the year-to-date figures 6% below the same time in 2024 but noted they are above the corresponding numbers seen in 2022 and 2023.

Rooftop solar installation volumes declined across all states and territories in April 2025, except for Queensland, where figures stabilised following a drop in March. The Australian Capital Territory recorded the steepest fall at 19%, while Victoria saw the smallest decrease at 9%.

All capacity ranges experienced a decline in April with the 50-75 kW segment experiencing the smallest drop, down 5%, while the 30-50 kW segment recorded an 18% drop-off.

The 15-100 kW commercial segment continued its strong start to the year, with volumes well above the past three years.