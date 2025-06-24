Indonesia’s Pertamina secures stake in Citicore Renewables

Indonesia’s Pertamina New & Renewable Energy (Pertamina NRE), a subsidiary of state-owned oil and gas company PT Pertamina, has acquired a 20% stake in Philippine renewable energy developer Citicore Renewable Energy Corp (CREC).

The share subscription arrangement, valued at approximately $186 million (USD 120 million), was confirmed during a ceremonial signing on June 19. Under the terms of the agreement, Pertamina NRE and CREC will jointly explore solar and wind investments in Indonesia and collaborate on carbon credit development and trading.

The deal marks Pertamina NRE’s first investment in the Philippines. A joint statement said the partnership gives Pertamina NRE access to CREC’s project development expertise and provides CREC the opportunity to develop renewable energy projects in Indonesia.

“With Pertamina NRE, we can view the energy transition through a different lens and create responsive, collaborative solutions for clean energy in the Philippines and Indonesia,” CREC President and CEO Oliver Tan said.

CREC is part of Citicore Group, which has a portfolio of operational solar assets totaling 287 MW. The group aims to deliver 5 GW within five years, with the first phase expected to be completed in 2025.

From pv magazine Global