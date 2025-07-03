VIN West landholder engagement stepped up as project end date shifts two years

The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) entity created to manage and deliver the Victoria to New South Wales (NSW) Interconnector West (VNI West) transmission project, Transmission Company Victoria (TCV) has advised landholders impacted by the development that its expected completion date is shifting from 2028 to late 2030.

The VNI West is a major project to build a new transmission line between Victoria and NSW, harnessing renewable energy in both states to maintain reliability and security of electricity supply as coalfired power stations retire.

The extension responds to revised planning, design, and construction expectations and allow more time for detailed environmental, geotechnical, cultural assessments and extensive landholder engagement.

TCV Spokesperson Claire Cass said the new projected end date allows for more meaningful landholder engagement on access and easement arrangements.

“We know this updated timeline may be frustrating, but we’re committed to working with landholders respectfully and providing the support they need to consider what is best for them, their properties, and farming or business operations,” Cass said.

“While the timeline has shifted, the critical purpose of VNI West remains the same – to deliver the infrastructure needed to keep Victoria’s lights on and help put downward pressure on electricity prices.

Land Easement and Access Package

TCV has also begun contacting landholders located on the project’s easement to arrange in person discussions and directly deliver a new land easement and access package.

“The package responds to landholder feedback, and months of detailed planning and assessments required to provide accurate, property-specific information about compensation, project benefit payments, and field survey access terms,” a TCV statement says.

“For the first time, landholders will receive detailed information about the project benefit payments they can receive, indicative property-specific impact compensation and field survey access terms,” Cass said.

“This is what landholders have been asking for, and we look forward to unpacking the total benefits available,” she said.

Landholders are being advised that review of the package or meeting with TCV’s advisors does not mean landholders support VNI West.

“The approach simply provides landholders with more say on how the project may affect them and their properties, so that compensation accurately reflects the impact,” Cass said.

TCV is also developing a program that recognises landowners that don’t host but are neighbours to the project aligning with VicGrid’s draft Renewable Energy Zone Community Benefits Plan.

A social value strategy is also in the pipeline to guide broader community benefits, funded by the project and separate to the Victorian government’s community and traditional owner benefits programs.