New guide to help harness benefits of agrivoltaics

EnergyCo has released a handbook designed to help solar project developers and landowners harness the benefits of combining agricultural activities with solar energy generation, aiding the preservation of productive agricultural practices while meeting the state’s growing renewable energy needs.

The Agrivoltaics Handbook, developed by Farm Renewables Consulting and Progressive Agriculture, includes information for landowners wanting to graze sheep or cattle on solar farms, and/or grow crops and horticulture under solar panels.

It also includes guidelines for how developers can incorporate farming into solar projects and checklists to consider when planning an agrivoltaic development, one that co-locates agricultural production systems with solar generation, providing a dual land-use solution.

“Early engagement with landowners is important when shaping how renewable energy projects can coexist with farmland,” Farm Renewables Consulting Director Karin Stark said.

“The handbook comprehensively guides landowners and developers from planning and design, all the way through to maintenance.”

EnergyCo CEO Hannah McCaughey said the new handbook expands the information available for developers and regional communities within the state’s planned renewable energy zones (REZ).

“Farmers that host projects are crucial to the success of our renewable energy zones,” she said.

“Having more practical information available on the opportunities and benefits empowers host communities and shows compatibility between renewables and our important agricultural industries.”

The NSW government has created five REZs: Central-West Orana, New England, Hunter-Central Coast, South West, and Illawarra. The REZ initiative is a key component of the state government’s Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap that calls for at least 12 GW of renewable energy backed up by 2 GW of storage by 2030 to ensure energy security as the state’s coal-fired power plants exit the grid.

The focus of the new handbook is on information for solar developers but EnergyCo noted it is equally important for landholders to understand the challenges and benefits associated with combining agricultural practices with renewable energy projects.

“This handbook is the first comprehensive resource to provide guidance on the planning, design and implementation of Australian agrivoltaics projects,” it said. “It is best utilised to plan for integrating agricultural activities during the design phase of large-scale solar farms. This ensures specialist expertise – such as graziers, agronomists or landowners – can support developers to create optimal conditions for the site’s continued agricultural use.”

EnergyCo said benefits for landowners already implementing this two-in-one solution include “diversified income streams, shading for stock, heat and hail protection, and vegetation management.”

While the handbook has been developed for NSW, EnergyCo said the principles can be applied across the country, with context drawn from local, national and international case studies and experiences.