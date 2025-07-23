Tasmanian shipbuilder lands contract for electric ferries

Hobart-headquartered Incat Tasmania announced it has reached agreement with Danish operator Molslinjen to design and build two 129-metre, all-electric passenger and car ferries.
Each vessel will be powered by about 45 MWh capacity battery systems and be capable of carrying up to 1,483 passengers and 500 cars across Denmark’s busy Kattegat route at speeds over 40 knots, according to Incat.
“These new vessels for Molslinjen mark a turning point not just for Incat but for the global maritime industry,” Incat Chairman Robert Clifford said. “They are part of a new class of high-speed, low-emission ships that are redefining what’s possible at sea.”
The new order comes after Incat recently launched the world’s largest battery-electric ship, successfully floating the 130-metre-long Hull 096 from the company’s shipyard into the River Derwent, and with construction well advanced on Hull 100, a 78-metre hybrid ferry.
Incat said early-stage construction of the new vessels will begin in the coming months, with delivery of the first ferry to Molslinjen scheduled for late 2027.
Clifford said the new contract comes as Incat prepares to expand its production facilities at Prince of Wales Bay in Tasmania. The expansion will allow the shipbuilder to double its capacity and workforce over the next three years and significantly increase the number of large ships it can deliver annually.
“This project aligns perfectly with our strategic vision,” Clifford said. “As global demand for sustainable ferries accelerates, our expanded facilities will ensure we’re ready to lead the way in both innovation and volume.”
