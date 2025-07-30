Australia Post delivers rooftop solar to Queensland sites

Australia Post has commenced the rollout of 1.225 MW of solar generation capacity across the rooftops of 11 of its operational sites in Queensland. The program will also deliver three 50 kW battery energy storage systems.

The federal government-run mail carrier said a 45 kW rooftop system has already been installed at its Coorparoo facility in Brisbane’s southern suburbs while an 80.1 kW PV array and 50 kW battery have been deployed at its Logan City site.

Work is now underway at the Mansfield site in Brisbane’s east with a further eight facilities including Bundaberg, Darra, Helensvale, Mt Isa, Nerang, Noosaville and Rockhampton also set to receive energy efficiency enhancements in the coming months.

The program is forecast to deliver major energy savings for Australia Post with the rooftop systems forecast to deliver up to 30% of the individual site’s energy needs. For those sites that also fitted with a battery, the systems are expected to satisfy an additional 10%-20% of electricity used at the facility. The upgrades are also expected to deliver carbon savings of more than 1,720 tonnes annually.

Australia Post Chief Sustainability Officer Richard Pittard said the upgrades reflect the corporation’s commitment to delivering more sustainable services while supporting local industry.

“These energy upgrades are not only helping us reduce emissions but also build momentum as we target net zero by 2050,” he said. “This investment also supports our local communities by engaging regional contractors and suppliers.”

The Queensland program follows Australia Post’s recent announcement that it would deploy a combined 300 kW of rooftop solar across six new parcel processing facilities being developed throughout regional New South Wales.

Australia Post said it has been systematically installing solar across its network of facilities and now has a combined capacity of 11.5 MW of owned solar installed at its facilities and benefits from an additional 1.6 MW that is owned by landlords.

Among its solar installs is a 1.5 MW system that helps power Australia Post’s parcel sorting facility at Kemps Creek in western Sydney and a 2.1 MW array at its Chullora facility – the country’s largest single-roof solar panel installation when it was commissioned in 2017.

Australia Post also operates the country’s largest fleet of electric delivery vehicles with more than 5,100 electric vehicles (EVs) in operation.