Grid scale solar and battery projects score Western Power connection offers

Western Australian (WA) state government-owned South West Interconnected System (SWIS) network operator Western Power has issued two new network connection offers to large-scale renewable projects.

The projects include the 100 MW 4-hour Merredin battery energy storage system (BESS) approximately 230 kilometres east of Perth, and the Stage 1 Waroona Renewable Energy Project, 120 kilometres south of Perth.

Western Power Executive Manager Energy Transition and Sustainability Matt Cheney said the issuing of the offers marks the start of grid connection works.

“Over the past year, we have been building a clearer picture of where renewable investment is likely to occur, future load forecasts, and project readiness,” Cheney said.

“Looking ahead Western Power’s pipeline of connection-ready projects as of June 2025 is 12.81 GW, and this highlights our collaboration with industry.”

In total, Western Power has issued seven offers in 2024/25 to two solar, two wind farms, and two BESS projects, which combined will add an additional 759 MW of clean energy onto the SWIS.

In FY2025/26, Western Power expects to issue 13 access offers for 300 MW of storage, 112 MW solar generation, 85 MW of gas generation, 76 MW load and approximately 2.8 GW of wind generation in the pipeline.

Merredin BESS

Jointly developed by WA-headquartered clean energy developer Nomad Energy and New South Wales (NSW)-based infrastructure company Atmos Renewables’ the 100 MW / 400 MWh Merredin BESS, will connect to the Merredin Terminal on a 132 kV line, providing reliability across what is locally known as the eastern Wheatbelt, an area of 150,000 square kilometres, north, west, and south of Perth.

Nomad Energy Guy Beesley said the company looks forward to seeing the project move into production phase.

“And energised in time for the 2026 reserve capacity Year,” Beesley said.

The Merredin BESS reached financial close on 30 June 2025 and is expected to be the first project in WA brought to construction under the federal government’s Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS).

Energy infrastructure provider GenusPlus Group will lead the project’s construction, which will comprise Tesla Megapacks with grid-forming ready inverter technology.

Waroona Renewable Energy Project

Also a successful bidder for a CIS tender, Frontier Energy’s Stage 1 Waroona Renewable Energy Project comprising a 120 MW solar plus 80 MW / 360 MWh BESS is anticipated to produce clean energy to power about 67,000 homes.

Frontier Energy has advised it expects to submit bids in the 2025 Wholesale Electricity Market (WEM), CIS tender opening in August 2025, for both the energy generation for the Stage 1’s 120 MW solar facility at Waroona, and the State Two expansion.

Engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor Monford Group has been engaged for the project.