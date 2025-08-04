Enphase launches fourth-gen energy system with new 7.08 kW battery

Enphase Energy has introduced its fourth-generation energy system with the new 7.08 kW IQ Battery 10C, which offers 10 kWh of usable energy. The battery expands the company’s storage portfolio and is made with United States components by a contract manufacturer.

Image: Enphase Energy

From ESS News

Enphase Energy has announced the launch of its fourth-generation Enphase Energy System, with an all-new, bigger battery called the IQ Battery 10C.

The battery provides 10 kWh of usable energy and delivers 7.08 kW of continuous power. According to the company, it has a much smaller footprint than the previous model, thanks to approximately 34% greater energy density, thereby using less wall space compared to the previous generation.

The IQ Battery 10C uses lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry for safety and longevity. It also includes built-in neutral-forming microinverters that enable backup functionality and reduce internal hardware. Enphase says this design simplifies installation and aims to increase the number of single-day deployments.

The 10C has a DC round-trip efficiency of 96% and an AC round-trip efficiency of 90%. Enphase notes it has a total weight of 144 kg and a lifting weight of 57 kg.

