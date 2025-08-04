Enphase launches fourth-gen energy system with new 7.08 kW battery

From ESS News

Enphase Energy has announced the launch of its fourth-generation Enphase Energy System, with an all-new, bigger battery called the IQ Battery 10C.

The battery provides 10 kWh of usable energy and delivers 7.08 kW of continuous power. According to the company, it has a much smaller footprint than the previous model, thanks to approximately 34% greater energy density, thereby using less wall space compared to the previous generation.

The IQ Battery 10C uses lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry for safety and longevity. It also includes built-in neutral-forming microinverters that enable backup functionality and reduce internal hardware. Enphase says this design simplifies installation and aims to increase the number of single-day deployments.

The 10C has a DC round-trip efficiency of 96% and an AC round-trip efficiency of 90%. Enphase notes it has a total weight of 144 kg and a lifting weight of 57 kg.

