Green Gold wins council approval for sub-5 MW solar and storage plans

The Hay Shire Council has approved Green Gold Energy’s proposed 4.95 MW Murrumbidgee River Road Solar Farm in the western Riverina region of New South Wales. The company’s plans to develop a battery energy storage system at the site have also been unanimously cleared by the local council.

The Murrumbidgee River Road project is planned for a 15-hectare site about 15 kilometres northeast of Hay, within the South West Renewable Energy Zone.

The solar farm is to comprise almost 12,000 bifacial PV modules mounted on a single axis tracker system and will connect to the National Electricity Market via a link to the nearby existing transmission network. The project also includes battery energy storage and while no details about the capacity of the system have been released, other similar-sized solar projects developed by Green Gold have included 5.5 MWh batteries.

In planning documents, Adelaide-headquartered Green Gold said the proposed Murrumbidgee River Road development represents a step for NSW towards a renewable energy future, on land that is currently used for moderate agricultural use and contains limited identifiable biodiversity value.

“The subject site … provides attributes conducive for solar facilities, as well as being proximate to existing 22 kV powerlines and a farmer who wants to capitalise on the transition to solar energy,” the company said.

The project is part of Green Gold’s growing portfolio of solar and storage projects> the company, which established a reputation for delivering sub-5 MW projects, says it has a current development pipeline of more than 1.1 GW of solar and 1.2 GWh of battery energy storage systems. It also has 15 operational projects across NSW, South Australia, Victoria, and Queensland.