End-to-end solar design and deployment platform simplifies solar adoption

Brisbane-based solar panel distributor and installer One Stop Warehouse (OSW) Group has launched an end-to-end solar design and deployment platform called GreenSketch, which integrates features such as product procurement and full-cycle project management.

Free to users, GreenSketch is already in use with 700 global installers, which the company says has increased design efficiency for them by 300%.

Featuring a battery-only mode, the solution allows users to add battery and storage options without redesigning entire systems. Its free design tools allow for real-time analysis of sunlight and roof data to optimise layouts for every project.

OSW Founder and Chief Executive Officer Anson Zhang said GreenSketch is an innovative design tool but also a breakthrough platform that integrates all of OSW’s business units.

“For the first time, the industry has a true end-to-end vertical solution. From pre-sales design and quoting, to product procurement and subsidy applications, to post-sales management, installers can now meet all their needs on a single platform. This marks a significant milestone for the solar sector,” Zhang said.

GreenSketch also promises end-to-end workflow, able to handle pre-sales design, subsidy verification (via the GreenDeal Platform), procurement, and post-installation management.

Automated compliance generates rebate documents (all energy certificates) that meet Clean Energy Regulator (CER) and Independent Pricing and Regulator Tribunal (IPART) requirements are included.

Pricing and proposals are also customisable with GreenSketch, which OSW says allows users to tailor pricing and proposal templates to suit individual client needs.

The equipment is 100% Clean Energy Council (CEC)-certified and supports all brands.

“OSW Group’s transition to a SaaS-driven model is a game-changer for the renewable energy industry,” Zhang said.

“The global solar market is evolving rapidly, and we are committed to setting the standard internationally, with upcoming rollouts planned across Europe and beyond.”