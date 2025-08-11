New AI-powered tool targets rooftop solar lead generation

Brisbane-based solar panel distributor and installer OSW Group has updated its GreenSketch design platform with the introduction of an artificial intelligence (AI) feature that allows users to scan residential rooftops and identify those properties without solar.

OSW said the new AI-powered Leads Radar allows solar installers to survey rooftops in residential areas and automatically identify whether PV panels are installed, and display results in a radar-style map.

Anson Zhang, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of OSW, said the platform has been developed to help solar installers quickly identify potential new business.

“Our goal is to free solar professionals from time-consuming manual prospecting by using AI to surface actionable opportunities faster,” he said.

“Leads Radar doesn’t just show you where panels are, it helps you think strategically about where they aren’t and why. This is the kind of intelligence that turns guesswork into growth.”

OSW said the new Leads Radar platform allows installers to filter properties, label them as ‘prospects’ or ‘disqualified,’ and immediately create a project online, helping to streamline the solar project cycle.

The company estimates that installers already using the GreenSketch solar and battery design platform are saving 40% of design time on every project.

The new Leads Radar tool is now available free of charge to all installer users via the GreenSketch platform.