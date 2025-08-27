Victoria backs synchronous condenser to boost renewables

Construction of a 250 MVA synchronous condenser (syncon) that will connect into the Ararat Terminal Station in western Victoria, helping to unlock up to 600 MW of solar and wind energy generation in the region, is progressing with the asset expected to be energised before the end of the year.

Australian Energy Operations (AEO), which owns and operates the Ararat Terminal Station, is delivering the syncon for the Victorian government and the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) in collaboration with Melbourne-headquartered renewable energy construction firm Beon Energy Solutions.

AEO said the build is coming along nicely with the syncon, supplied by Austrian manufacturer Andritz Hydro, delivered to site last month and installation now well underway.

AEO Chief Executive Officer Glen Thomson said once complete, the Ararat syncon – sized at 250 MVA and set to be the largest of its type in Australia – will allow more variable energy sources such as solar and wind to connect to the network, while ensuring key system security needs are met.

“This project really is a showpiece for the Victorian energy transition,” he said.

“For example, if a large generator trips, or a transmission line falls over or fails, this machine can respond and help that situation. We’re well placed to show the world how it’s done.”

The syncon is a rotating machine that provides inertia energy, dynamic voltage support, and increased short-circuit capacity to strengthen the transmission network, helping maintain a balance between power generation and consumption. That system stability has traditionally been provided through the inertia that spinning coal and gas turbines deliver.

With coal power stations retiring, Victoria Energy Minister Lily D’Ambrosio said facilities like Ararat syncon will be critical as the state transitions to 95% renewable energy generation by 2035.

“Projects like the Ararat synchronous condenser are crucial to provide stability to Victoria’s energy grid as we connect the new solar, wind and battery storage that will secure our state’s energy future,” she said.

The Ararat system is one of 12 projects being delivered as part of the government’s $480 million (USD 310.8 million) Renewable Energy Zone Fund, which is designed to strengthen and modernise the state’s grid to facilitate the integration of more renewable energy sources.