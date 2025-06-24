Potentia issues notice to proceed for 130 MW battery in NSW

Renewables developer Potentia Energy has issued a “notice to proceed” under its connection agreement with electricity network provider Transgrid for the 130 MW / 260 MWh Ridgey Creek battery energy storage system (BESS) being developed near Parkes in central west New South Wales.

Potentia – a joint venture co-owned by Italian company Enel Green Power and Japanese oil and gas giant Inpex – said construction of the more-than $180 million (USD 116.6 million) project is anticipated to start late this year, subject to final investment decision, with the battery expected to be fully operational by early 2027.

In a statement, Potentia Chief Executive Officer Werther Esposito said issuing the notice to proceed (NTP) marks a significant step forward for the project.

“We’ve enjoyed a strong and collaborative relationship with both Transgrid and Lumea throughout development and we’re pleased to be moving into the next phase,” he said, adding that the project “will play an important role in strengthening reliability of the grid and importantly, enabling more sustainable power for homes and businesses.”

The 130 MW / 260 MWh Ridgey Creek BESS is being developed adjacent to Transgrid’s Parkes substation, located about 10 kilometres northwest of the township, and will feature grid-forming technology designed to provide superior voltage and frequency support to the transmission network around Parkes.

Esposito said the battery would help provide the grid strength and reliability the system needs to unlock the full benefits of affordable sustainable energy.

The battery is located in close proximity to French company Neoen’s 55 MW Parkes solar farm and Spanish developer Fotowatio Renewable Ventures’ 68.7 MW Goonumbla solar farms. Also nearby is Potentia’s under-construction 80 MW Quorn Park solar project that includes a 20 MW / 40 MWh battery energy storage system.

“Ridgey Creek will support the system during faults and establishes a stable reference point for other technologies, paving the way for Australia’s energy future beyond retiring coal-fired generation,” Esposito said.

“This project provides the storage that Australia needs and is a perfect complement to our growing portfolio of assets across the country.”

Potentia’s current portfolio of operating plants comprises almost 400 MW of solar capacity across South Australia and Victoria, and a 75 MW wind farm in Western Australia (WA). This is in addition to the almost 1.2 GW of renewable energy projects the company recently acquired from European investment giant CVC Capital Partners and Australian superannuation fund Cbus. That portfolio included more than 700 MW of operating solar and wind assets in WA, Queensland, and the Australian Capital Territory.

Potentia said it has rights secured for a development pipeline of more than 7 GW of renewable energy across Australia.