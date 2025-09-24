BHP signs new baseload PPA with Neoen for 24/7 renewable energy

The 10-year power purchase agreement (PPA) will provide BHP with a 24/7 100 MW supply solution for its copper mining province in South Australia, including the Olympic Dam mine, its smelter and refinery, and the operations at the Carrapateena and Prominent Hill sites.

The PPA, that is to commence from July 2029, will be supported by output from the first 300 MW of Neoen’s Goyder North Wind Farm, firmed by its new Goyder battery storage system with a minimum capacity of 200 MW / 800 MWh. Both assets form part of the larger Goyder Renewables Zone that is currently under development near the town of Burra in South Australia’s mid-north.

The new agreement is Neoen’s second power supply contract with BHP, following a 70 MW agreement that started in July 2025. That agreement is supported by Neoen’s Goyder South Stage 1 wind farm and Blyth battery.

BHP Copper SA Asset President Anna Wiley said the agreements are expected to meet about 70% of the miner’s electricity needs in South Australia from renewables in 2030.

“BHP’s Copper SA operations are taking another step forward in our decarbonisation journey with its third renewable power arrangement,” she said.

“We are using the size and scale of our copper operations to underpin significant new investment in renewable electricity in South Australia.”

The miner also has a supply agreement in place with Iberdrola’s Port Augusta Renewable Energy Park that combines solar and wind.

Neoen said the new PPA with BHP will support the development of the Goyder North wind farm and Goyder battery, both part of the company’s Goyder Renewables Zone project that is to combine solar, wind and energy storage. The project has received development approval for 1,200 MW of wind generation, 600 MW of solar generation and 900 MW / 3,600 MWh of battery storage capacity.

Neoen said once the Goyder North wind and Goyder battery projects are launched into construction, it will take its total contribution to South Australia’s energy transition past 1.5 GW.

“We are proud to continue to play a major role in accelerating South Australia’s energy transition,” Neoen Chief Executive Officer Xavier Barbaro said.

“This second baseload agreement to supply power to BHP also underlines our ability to successfully provide tailored energy solutions to our industrial customers.”